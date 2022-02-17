WJPZ Alumni Event

The SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY student-operated Top 40 WJPZ ALUMNI ASSOCIATION will hold its 37th Annual Birthday Banquet on SATURDAY, MARCH 2nd, 2022, on the campus of SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY. Nearly 100 alumni and students will attend the evening's celebration.

BEATA MURPHY, PD of KIIS/LOS ANGELES and JOSH WOLF, VP/Programming for IHEARTMEDIA/HARRISBURG, PA and 2003 SYRACUSE UNIVERISTY alumni are set to deliver the event’s keynote conversation. STEPHEN DONOVAN (’95), former Morning host at WWLI-FM/PROVIDENCE will emcee the event.

During the banquet, the WJPZ ALUMNI ASSOCIATION will introduce its 13th class in the WJPZ HALL OF FAME. New members include:

KDKA-AM/PITTSBURGH & WNEW-FM/NEW YORK, longtime news anchor and reporter MATT DELSIGNORE (‘02)

PAULIST FATHER, SIRIUS-XM’s "Busted Halo" show Host DAVE DWYER (‘86)

Longtime WJPZ ALUMNI ASSOCIATION President and multi-year General Manager and Entrepreneur SCOTT MEACH (’90)

KEVIN RICH (’07), President of the WJPZ ALUMNI ASSOCIATION and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/ALBANY Market President, stated “Even as the radio business changes, WJPZ continues to be known throughout the industry as The Greatest Media Classroom. Once again, this weekend brings together students, alumni, and leaders in the industry to prove why the station is one-of-a-kind in the nation”.

This is the group’s first in-person gathering since MARCH 2020. The 2021 event was held virtually and featured IAN EAGLE (’90) CBS/TURNER Sportscaster.

