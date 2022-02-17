Willie Nelson Is Throwing A Party

LUCK PRESENTS has released the lineup for its 10th annual LUCK REUNION at WILLIE NELSON’s ranch, called “LUCK, TEXAS” on THURSDAY, MARCH 17th. More than 40 acts and chefs from across the country will all come together in NELSON’s backyard for the concert and the "Luck Potluck" culinary event the previous evening.

Artists set to perform include WILLIE NELSON AND FAMILY, JIM KELLER, LILY MEOLA, IDA MAE, DAINELLE PONDER, DELTA SPIRIT, JONATHAN TERRELL and more. The event will take place in the rolling hill country just outside of AUSTIN. See the full list of artists and chefs scheduled to attend here.

LUCK PRESENTS has also announced its Spring Concert Series taking place on the ranch. It kicks off with a show from JASON ISBELL on MARCH 18th, followed by SHAKEY GRAVES and MARCH 19th and MODEST MOUSE on APRIL 29th.

