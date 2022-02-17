Norwood

CUMULUS MEDIA welcomes DANIELLE NORWOOD for morning co-host duties at AC KMAJ-F (MAJIC 107.7)/TOPEKA, joining host SHAWN KNIGHT, who arrived in JULY 2021. NORWOOD is in-bound from crosstown ALPHA MEDIA News WIBW-A (580) and WIBW-F (104.9) beginning on TUESDAY 2/22 after a 6-year run.

CUMULUS/TOPEKA VP/Market Mgr. NIC MERENDA said, “DANIELLE NORWOOD is a tremendous addition to our MAJIC 107.7 programming lineup. She is the total package: a passionate broadcaster with equally strong relationships in the market with business leaders, community activists and most importantly, the listeners.” With cluster OM/KMAJ PD AMBER LEE adding, “DANIELLE is someone I've admired in radio and in our local community for several years. I'm ecstatic to have her on our team and know our listeners will love waking up to KNIGHT & NORWOOD each morning on MAJIC 107.7!”

NORWOOD was recently named ‘Best Local Radio Personality’ in the TOPEKA CAPITAL-JOURNAL’s “Best Of” Awards for the second year in a row. Commenting on crossing the street she said, “I'm so excited to be co-hosting the morning show on MAJIC 107.7 and to be joining the team at CUMULUS! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I am blessed to receive. TOPEKA and NORTHEAST KANSAS... start the coffee! SHAWN KNIGHT and I can't wait to start your day.”

