Tune In March 7th

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHQC (HITS 96.1)/CHARLOTTE adds MIGUEL & HOLLY to mornings. Hosts MIGUEL FULLER and HOLLY O'CONNOR will make their debut MARCH 7. They are in-bound from mornings at COX Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA/

iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLOTTE SVP/Programming A.J. said, "I am so excited to welcome MIGUEL & HOLLY to CHARLOTTE and iHEARTMEDIA. They hold a winning track record and I’ve always appreciated how quickly they make a strong personal connection with their audience, lean into and embrace their local community, and provide a place where listeners can experience pop culture moments together."

iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLOTTE President DAVE CARWILE added, "It is evident that MIGUEL and HOLLY strive to be the best every day. I am confident that they will quickly engage with a sensational morning show and build strong relationships with our listeners and the local advertising community in CHARLOTTE and the CAROLINAS."

FULLER commented, "HOLLY and I are absolutely honored to join the iHEARTRADIO family as we’ve always admired the company’s cutting-edge approach to keeping listeners and advertisers connected." O'CONNOR echoed his sentiments, adding, "Words can’t describe how excited we are to get started at our new home, HITS 96.1. We are so grateful to the entire iHEARTMEDIA senior leadership team for this opportunity."

