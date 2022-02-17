Charleston, SC

The CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON, SC gave official proclamations for community service to five CUMULUS MEDIA/CHARLESTON air personalities.

Those honored were Urban WWWZ (93 JAMZ) RIECY G, DJ CASS; WMGL R&B (MAGIC 107.3) TESSA SPENCER, STEVIE BYRD; and WWWZ/WMGL GENTRY VIA. The ceremony took place recently (2/10) at the NORTH CHARLESTON City Hall.

PD KATHY “KB” BROWN said, “Giving back to the community is an essential part of what WWWZ and WMGL is charged with doing. We’re so lucky that our on-air personalities understand that serving the community is the fiber of a successful radio station, and they gladly serve, each and every day.”

(L-R) Gentry Via,Tessa Spencer, Riecy G, DJ Cass





« see more Net News