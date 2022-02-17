Tod Elmore

Music industry veteran TOD ELMORE joins RCS PRODUCTIONS as GM and Principal Talent Buyer. ELMORE will oversee day-to-day operations, assist with business development, and act as principal talent buyer for the company’s portfolio of municipal, corporate, fairs, and venue clients. ELMORE will continue to run his artist management and consulting firm, HUBBUB! MUSIC, which he launched 23 years ago. He previously ran the Alternative department at ATLANTIC RECORDS from 1989-1996. ELMORE is a board member of the non-profit group ROCK BY THE SEA.

RCS President STEPHEN MOORE said, "TOD’s tenacity in representing his artists always impressed me and I have no doubt that he will represent RCS with the same enthusiasm. His breadth of knowledge and outside-the-norm relationships has already opened new doors for the company.”

ELMORE said, "Live music is the lifeblood of the music industry and there is no greater feeling than watching artists and audiences enjoying a magical moment. I look forward to playing even a small role in making that happen!"

