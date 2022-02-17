CME partners with Local Now

London-based Country music channel COUNTRY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT (CME) has partnered with free American streaming service LOCAL NOW to stream CME on its free platform in the U.S.

CME offers a 24-hour channel of Country music videos, largely from independent labels and artists, that covers a wide selection of categories and genres, including Country, Americana, Roots, Bluegrass, International, Oldies and more.

LOCAL NOW is in every Designated Market Area (DMA) in the U.S., and has over 420 streaming channels, and more than 12,000 movies, television shows and documentaries available to stream for free. The LOCAL NOW app can be downloaded on ROKU, APPLE TV, AMAZON FIRE TV, ANDROID TV, XFINITY, VIZIO, SAMSUNG, ANDROID and IOS devices.

“We are elated that our LOCAL NOW audience will have the best Country music available to them for free,” said LOCAL NOW parent company ALLEN MEDIA GROUP Founder/Chairman/CEO BYRON ALLEN. “Country music and its loyal fans are great, and we strongly believe they will enjoy this extensively-curated content on LOCAL NOW.”

“We are excited to expand our linear footprint in the U.S with a rapidly-rising free-streaming service like LOCAL NOW, utilized across more than 225 local U.S. markets by millions of consumers who watch music videos and other premium content through connected devices," said CME Dir./Content LEE WILLIAMS.

