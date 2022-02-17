Fox

WESTWOOD ONE's NICK FOX has been elevated from PD/Country Formats to VP/Country Formats, effective immediately. In his new role, FOX will oversee all WESTWOOD ONE Country formats, which include Mainstream Country, Hot Country, Classic Country, Real Country and Nash Icon.

FOX has been with WESTWOOD ONE since 2019 (NET NEWS 11/21/2019). Before joining the WESTWOOD ONE team, he served as CUMULUS MEDIA Country WXBM (NASH FM 102.7)/PENSACOLA, FL, PD/midday personality, and as an afternoon personality on its AC sister station, WMEZ. Before that, FOX had stints with stations at SAGA COMMUNICATIONS in CLARKSVILLE, TN and CUMULUS in MOBILE, AL.

“NICK has done an outstanding job diving into the Country formats over the last two plus years here at WESTWOOD ONE,” said WESTWOOD ONE VP/GM Network Formats GEORGE KING. “He’s grasped the intricacies and complexities of the technology and has been a coach and leader to the Country staff.”

