Ready To Celebrate

iHEARTMEDIA Talk WOR-A (710 WOR)/NEW YORK will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first day of broadcast on FEBRUARY 22, 2022. To mark the anniversary, the station will share, on-air and online, historical and momentous moments from WOR’s history. See a video clip here.

On 2/22, LEN BERMAN and MICHAEL RIEDEL will kick off the tribute with interviews of on-air hosts from WOR's history. The station will also air historical audio and invite listeners to share their WOR recollections. On FEBRUARY 23, the EMPIRE STATE BUILDING will light up in the colors of WOR's logo.

iHEARTMEDIA Multiplatform Group-NEW YORK Pres. BERNIE WEISS commented, "For over 100 years, 710 WOR continues to remain one of the most trusted NEW YORK media brands and has kept generations of listeners informed with the latest stories and breaking news."

WOR PD TOM CUDDY added, "A station broadcasting for over a century is truly incredible. 710 WOR has a strong connection with the communities we serve, and as the media landscape continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see our reach has continued to grow as WOR listeners adopt streaming on smart devices and the iHEARTRADIO app."

WOR was started to sell radios and other merchandise at BAMBERGER’S department store in NEWARK, NJ, and evolved into the leading news and talk station in NEW YORK and is the only station remaining in NEW YORK CITY approved by the FCC to retain a three-letter call sign.

