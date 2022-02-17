Nashville Is #1

A new study from real estate data company CLEVER finds that NASHVILLE is the #1 music city in the country. According to the study, NASHVILLE is home to five times as many musicians per capita (127 per 100,000 residents) as the average city. In addition, those employed as musicians make more per hour ($28.81) in NASHVILLE than in 30% of the 50 cities in the study.

According to the GOOGLE trends data used in the study, NASHVILLE ranks highest for both Country music and Heavy Metal. Other cities in the study's top 5 include INDIANAPOLIS; PORTLAND, OR; AUSTIN; and RALEIGH, N.C.

See the full list of the Best Music Cities, and the study's other findings, here.

« see more Net News