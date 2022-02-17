Coming To SiriusXM

Advice expert, host and digital creator TINX, whose name is CHRISTINA NAJJAR, will debut a new podcast, IT'S ME, TINX on SIRIUSXM's platforms beginning FEBRUARY 21. SIRIUSXM's STARS channel will also feature weekly live call-in show with TINX starting in MARCH. Since launching on TIKTOK and other social platforms, she has picked up the title of “big sister” for her approach to advice.

Listeners can hear new episodes of the IT’S ME, TINX podcast every MONDAY and FRIDAY on STITCHER, the SXM App, PANDORA, and all major podcast listening platforms. Beginning on MARCH 16, the IT’S ME, TINX LIVE radio show will air WEDNESDAYS at 11:00 am ET on SIRIUSXM STARS via satellite (ch. 109) and on the SXM App and will be available to all audiences after its initial broadcast on SIRIUSXM.

TINX commented, "One of the things I’ve come to value most is my relationship with my followers, who I wouldn’t be here without. I’m so thrilled to bring them even more of the content they love while connecting with them on a deeper level. My ethos is that if there’s a room full of women and someone has a problem, then someone else in that room is bound to have an answer — and this show will be a space for us all to discover and share those answers together. Grab yourself a Tinky Tequila and tune in, it’s going to be a wild ride!"

SIRIUSXM SVP/News, Talk, and Entertainment Programming MEGAN LIBERMAN added, "We are thrilled to bring TINX and her humor, empathy, and insight to SIRIUSXM listeners for the first time. From TIKTOK, where she starts trends and connects more than a million followers, to her regular Q&As on INSTAGRAM, TINX is a phenomenon, a rare talent who can entertain, inform, and inspire a broad audience. We couldn’t be more excited to bring her fun, fearless voice to audio."

