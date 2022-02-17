New Board Members

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION, parent of News-Talk WESA and Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH, has added three new members to its Board of Directors and reappointed a fourth member.

The new directors, elected for three year terms, are PENNSYLVANIA Senior Deputy Attorney General SUSAN APEL; UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH Schools of the Health Sciences Assoc. Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion PAULA DAVIS; and attorney JUSTIN BECK. Returning is the former board Chair, TOM PETZINGER, back for a third term.

APEL said, “I am very excited by the opportunity to serve on the Board of PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, especially during this period in our country’s history. The unbiased objective news delivered by WESA, and NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO, is critical to sustaining our democracy.”

DAVIS said, "Having interned at WYEP as an undergraduate, I consider this engagement as coming full circle. I look forward to serving."

BECK added, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be involved in the leadership of the PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION. Both WESA and WYEP enrich the lives of those in our region by offering invaluable news, ideas, and entertainment. They are the types of institutions that make WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA more diverse, informed, and aware. Preserving the history and nurturing the growth of these stations is a worthwhile exercise.”

“I’m delighted to be returning as a board member at this pivotal time for journalism and culture in our region. WESA is helping to fill the news void in our community and WYEP remains a cultural leader. I’m excited to see both stations broadening and deepening their roles,” said PETZINGER.

Pres./CEO TERRY O'REILLY said, “TOM's experience in both industry and in journalism brings unique insights to our Board. We are happy to have him continue to share his knowledge with us for an additional term.”

