-
ESPN's Brian Windhorst Back At WKNR (850 ESPN Cleveland) For Weekly Segments
February 17, 2022 at 11:12 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ESPN Senior NBA Writer BRIAN WINDHORST is returning to GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND to provide weekly NBA commentary on THE REALLY BIG SHOW and THE NEXT LEVEL and a weekly video call with MATT FONTANA and DANNY CUNNINGHAM.
"WINDY knows basketball and the NBA as well as anyone,” said ESPN CLEVELAND Content Dir. MATT FISHMAN. “His audio segments are a must listen. His insight is a great addition to our content offering.”