New Radio Home

UNION BROADCASTING Sports WLCL (93.9 THE VILLE) and WORD MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WGTK-A (970 THE ANSWER)/LOUISVILLE, partnering as LOUISVILLE FIRST RADIO GROUP, will air UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE athletics under a deal with rights holder LEARFIELD's LOUISVILLE SPORTS PROPERTIES. The CARDINALS previously aired on crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Sports WHAS-A but were frequently bumped to sister Sports WKRD-A when conflicts arose with UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY broadcasts.

Both WLCL and WGTK will air all CARDINALS games and coaches' shows and a daily "CARDINAL INSIDER" show that will also air on WORD's Sports WXVW-A (BIG X SPORTS RADIO). PAUL ROGERS continues as voice of the CARDINALS, and all on-air talent will remain the same.

“This is tremendous news for UofL fans,” said the school's Interim Athletic Dir. JOSH HEIRD. “For the first time ever, our fans will have one radio home to listen to CARDS’ football, basketball and baseball programming in the LOUISVILLE market. While we appreciate the longtime relationship with iHEART, this is a brilliant move for the CARDS and for our fans, where we’ll have dedicated, premier coverage as the city’s hometown team.”

“We are so proud to be able to call ourselves the new home of the CARDS,” said WLCL VP/Morning Host DREW DEENER. “UofL athletics will always be our top priority on 93.9 FM THE VILLE. We can’t wait to hear the legendary voice of PAUL ROGERS on our airwaves starting this fall.”

WORD MEDIA GROUP GM TROY MILES said, “This is a special moment for WORD MEDIA GROUP. The CARDS returning home to 970 is an opportunity of a lifetime and a dream come true for the staff and team of WORD MEDIA GROUP. We are very proud and excited to put LOUISVILLE FIRST on 970.”

“LOUISVILLE fans are loyal, passionate and proud, as they should be, and this new flagship agreement really is something special for them,” said ROGERS. “Fans can be assured when the CARDS are playing they’ll be able to listen to the live game action from start to finish. Aligning with LOUISVILLE FIRST also allows more fans to hear our women’s basketball and baseball games with the increased coverage.”

