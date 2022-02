Three added to lineup

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) has added INGRID ANDRESS, BRELAND and CHRIS JANSON to its fourth annual COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR luncheon at noon (CT) on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd, during CRS 2022.

The three join the previously announced lineup of JESSIE JAMES DECKER, MORGAN EVANS, CODY JOHNSON, RANDALL KING, DREW PARKER, MICHAEL RAY and headlining ZAC BROWN BAND (NET NEWS 1/6).

Register for CRS here, and see the full CRS agenda here.

« see more Net News