-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio January '22 PPM Ratings Tomorrow
by Charese Frugé
February 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '22 ratings results arrive TOMMOROW, 2/22 for ATLANTA, CHICAGO, DALLAS-FT. WORTH, HOUSTON-GALVESTON, LOS ANGELES, MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NASSAU-SUFFOLK (LONG ISLAND), NEW YORK, PHILADELPHIA, RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, SAN FRANCISCO, and SAN JOSE. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p(PT).