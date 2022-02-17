-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio January '22 PPM Ratings
by Charese Frugé
February 24, 2022 at 2:48 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO JANUARY '22 ratings results arrive TODAY for AUSTIN, GREENSBORO-WINSTON SALEM-HIGH POINT, HARTFORD-NEW BRITAIN-MIDDLETOWN, INDIANAPOLIS, JACKSONVILLE, MEMPHIS, MILWAUKEE-RACINE, NASHVILLE, NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH-NEWPORT NEWS, PROVIDENCE-WARWICK-PAWTUCKET, RALEIGH-DURHAM, and WEST PALM BEACH-BOCA RATON. Find Ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p(PT).