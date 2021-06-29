Maxx

With the pandemic and subsequently "The Great Resignation" more people are dis-covering that the pre-pandemic life they had been living no longer fits. Maybe it never did. According to MELISSA MAXX, when we get started on the business of adulting, we put so much pressure on how we think our lives are supposed to look. We believe that when we attain pre-conceived ide-als and reach certain milestones, we'll be happy. Eventually, many of us realize this isn't the case. Some call this a mid-life crisis. She likes to think of it as a mid-life rebirth. MELISSA covers "Finding Your Passion" later in life, in this weeks "Watching The Wheels - Mindfulness For Mindless Times."

