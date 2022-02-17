Ryan (Photo: The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz via YouTube)

MIKE RYAN (a/k/a MIKE RYAN RUIZ), the longtime Executive Producer of "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ," has announced that he will step away from that role to take on new corporate responsibilities with the show's parent company MEADOWLARK MEDIA.

In tweets explaining the move, RYAN said that he will continue to be part of the show and "much more often than not, I'll be sitting oin the same chair doing those familiar things." (The comment drew a response from LE BATARD on the show's official TWITTER account saying "You are? Congratulations? Thank you? You're leaving? But you're staying? This is another one of your annoying bits that go on too long?" And JON "STUGOTZ" WEINER called RUIZ' announcement "the STUGOTZ of announcements.")

RYAN, a part of the show since he was 19 years old, has been working on the show's musical dramatization of this year's SUPER BOWL and recently stretched out over several weeks a bit involving his resistance to having his head shaved to pay off a bet. He was also the focus of a bit involving DAN PATRICK trying to steal him away from LE BATARD.

Stepping aside as EP of @LeBatardShow. I’ll still be around plenty to annoy you. Because of new responsibilities I’ll be taking on within Meadowlark (more on that after a much-needed vacation), we’ll need someone to devote themselves fully to the day-to-day operations of our show — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ⭐️⭐️ (@MichaelRyanRuiz) February 17, 2022

« back to Net News