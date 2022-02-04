Praise For Biden Administration's 'Notorious Markets Report'

SVP/International Policy for the RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA), GEORGE YORK, praised the BIDEN Administration in a statement THURSDAY (2/17), after the UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE (USTR) released its annual "Notorious Markets Report" highlighting illicit services that threaten the American music community and cause significant financial losses for U.S. copyright holders and creators.

YORK said, “We are tremendously grateful to Ambassador (KATHERINE) TAI and the entire USTR team as well as their interagency colleagues for this critical report that underscores how copyright piracy around the world undermines the U.S. comparative advantage in creativity to the detriment of American workers. The digital services identified in today’s report are profoundly harmful not only to the American music community, but to the U.S. economy and the good jobs, wages, and growth our community provides.”

He added, “The recording industry is immensely thankful for the tireless work that USTR and the interagency team put into this report, which again sets the standard for other countries to follow. The commitment to promoting copyright protection and enforcement around the world that are exemplified by this report is greatly welcomed, and we look forward to continuing to work with Ambassador TAI and her team to help secure an environment where American creativity can thrive and prosper.”

