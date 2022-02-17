Ed Sheeran & Oli Sykes: Making A 'Habit' Of It

ED SHEERAN and BRING ME THE HORIZON have released an alternate version of "Bad Habits," following their acclaimed, high-energy performance at the BRIT AWARDS last week.on ATLANTIC RECORDS. Watch the original performance here.

SHEERAN and BRING ME THE HORIZON opened last week’s BRITS with their version of of the song.

Said SHEERAN, "I really enjoyed the show last week and I think people will really like the new version. Excited to get it out x”

Said BMTH's OLI SYKES, “From receiving the email asking whether we’d like to open the BRITS with ED SHEERAN to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has needless to say been pretty mental. But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge.”

The original version of “Bad Habits” was released in JUNE 2021 as the lead single off of SHEERAN’s latest album "=," which debuted at #1 on the BILLBOARD 200 upon its OCTOBER release, marking ED's fourth consecutive chart-topping full length. “Bad Habits” is currently nominated for SONG OF THE YEAR at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY AWARDS and stands at #15 on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 in its 33rd week on the chart.

