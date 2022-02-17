Rosalia On SNL

COLUMBIA RECORDS artist and GRAMMY winner ROSALIA will debut on 'SATURDAY Night Live," on MARCH 12th, with guest host ZOE KRAVITZ.

The traditional two-song appearance will see the television performance debut of music from her eagerly-awaited "MOTOMAMI" album set for global release on MARCH 18th.

MOTOMAMI has been anticipated by multiple press outlets, with a cover story in ROLLING STONE END ESPANOL, which notes, “It’s a brave record… Genres are a thing of the past; there’s room for everything here… what modern music should be: art and flavor, dembow, champeta, flamenco, bachata, hip-hop, piano melodies… …MOTOMAMI feels like a freight train from the future, hurtling right at us at full speed and no brakes. ROSALIA is the power source behind it all.”

Ahead of the album release, ROSALIA have offered fans an advance track and video of “SAOKO,” an homage to the work of reggaeton artists such as DADDY YANKEE and WISIN that “has been a constant and great inspiration throughout "MOTOMAMI." The VALENTIN PETIT-directed video can be viewed below.

