Acquisitions

SPOTIFY has acquired podcast advertising measurement service PODSIGHTS and podcast analytics platform CHARTABLE for undisclosed prices.

In a post explaining the acquisitions, the company said that "with the acquisition of PODSIGHTS, SPOTIFY will be able to help advertisers understand how podcast ads drive actions that matter to their businesses. Over time, we plan to extend these measurement capabilities beyond podcasts to the full scope of the SPOTIFY platform, including audio ads within music, video ads, and display ads." It added that it previously augmented its MEGAPHONE platform with the acquisition of WHOOSHKA and "with the acquisition of CHARTABLE, we will be further enhancing MEGAPHONE’s suite of tools with the integration of CHARTABLE’s audience insights and cutting-edge promotional tools, SmartLinks and SmartPromos."

