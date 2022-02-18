Burke (Photo: Twitter @cassiechicago)

CHALKBEAT CHICAGO Founding Editor CASSIE WALKER BURKE is joining CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO as External Editor beginning MARCH 14th, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

BURKE, a former editor at CRAIN'S CHICAGO BUSINESS and CHICAGO magazine, joined CHALKBEAT in 2018; she will be in charge of WBEZ's freelancers in the newsroom.

LIFE NEWS: After nearly 4 years as @chalkbeatchi’s founding bureau chief, I’m stepping down to help carve out a new role on the digital desk @wbez. My last day at Chalkbeat will be March 3, and I still have a big story coming (always deadlines!) — Cassie Walker Burke (@cassiechicago) February 17, 2022

« see more Net News