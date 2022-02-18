Now Heard On FM, Too

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KTWO-A (K2 RADIO)/CASPER, WY has added an FM translator simulcast with the addition of K235CX at 95.1 FM. At the same time, the cluster gave Classic Country KKTL-A (AM 1400 THE COWBOY) its own translator simulcast via K270CT at 101.9 FM.

Dir./Content IAN DELAP said, "With the AM band becoming less accessible, we are beyond thrilled to showcase our AM brands K2 RADIO and THE COWBOY on the FM dial. It is our mission to always be where our audience is, and this is another step toward that goal. You will notice a big difference in sound quality on the FM signal compared to the AM."

Cluster Pres. TOM MCCARTHY added, "In the last couple of months, I had someone in the lobby for a completely unrelated manner, and he said 'hey, you guys are THE COWBOY, right, classic country,' and I said yeah, absolutely. And he said you know it would be great if I could pick that up on FM, and I said I've got some great news for you. So it absolutely, particularly for those who already listen to those radio stations, this is something that has literally been asked for, for quite some time. Our ability to fulfill that request and see all the benefits to the community, and to us as a business, of course, is icing on the cake."

