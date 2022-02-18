Top Reachers

SIRIUSXM's SXM MEDIA is at the top of EDISON RESEARCH's ranker of the top U.S. podcast networks measured by reach, based on data compiled for the first through fourth quarter 2021 Podcast Consumer Tracking Reports. SPOTIFY, iHEARTRADIO, NPR, and THE NEW YORK TIMES round out the top five, ranked on reach as a percentage of the weekly podcasting audience.

SVP TOM WEBSTER said, "We are pleased to be able to introduce the podcast industry's first all-inclusive ranker of producers. We've tracked this space for 10 quarters with thousands of listeners, and the data we see has been incredibly stable over that period of time.”

