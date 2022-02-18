New Alliance

Reggaeton artist YANDEL and RAPETÓN website and media brand founder ANGEL "EL GURU" VERA's RAPETÓN APPROVED artist development venture has entered a strategic alliance with WARNER MUSIC. The program launched in 2020 to sign artists to YANDEL’s label, Y ENTERTAINMENT RECORDS, and promote them through RAPETÓN’s platforms.

YANDEL said, "Y ENTERTAINMENT's mission has always been developing new talent; singers, producers, and songwriters. I am grateful to GOD for allowing me to make a living from what I love the most: music, and to be able to contribute, together with GURU and ALEJANDRO, to developing new talent fills me with joy."

WARNER MUSIC LATIN AMERICA Pres. ALEJANDRO DUQUE added, "YANDEL and GURU have a very clear vision for the future of RAPETÓN APPROVED and I’m proud that WARNER MUSIC is now part of that vision. Together, our priority is to find and support the best emerging artists and aid their development. The combination of YANDEL, GURU, and WARNER MUSIC provides an unparalleled platform for that purpose."

