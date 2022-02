Drew Barrymore Is 47 (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on TUESDAY (2/22) to WNNX/ATLANTA PD GREG AUSHAM, BMG SVP/A&R TAB NKHEREANYE, RCA’s CHERYL KOVALCHIK, FIRST BROADCASTING SVP/Station Operations BOB DUNPHY, ALPHA MEDIA Regional VP BRIAN FOSTER, JR CONSULTING's JIM RADFORD, former KOSO/MODESTO MD DONNA MILLER, KALZ-KRZR-A/FRESNO's TREVOR CAREY, THE ROBINRANDALL GROUP’s ROBIN CECOLA, former WXLC/CHICAGO OM/PD HAYNES JOHNS, CUMULUS Corporate PD and CUMULUS/KNOXVILLE OM BOB RALEIGH, former WSOL/JACKSONVILLE, FL JO JO (RICK ROBERTS), CENTER STAGE TOUR PROMOTIONS' KEITH KAUFMAN, RIGHT BRAIN REVENUE Pres. SCOTT SEGELBAUM, former WFEZ/MIAMI PD GARY WILLIAMS, WBBM-A/CHICAGO’s BEAU DURAN, WBEE/ROCHESTER PD BILLY KIDD, former KRAB/BAKERSFIELD PD DANNY SPANKS, WRXK/FT. MYERS' MARK HANEY, WDRV/DETROIT’s RACHEL KELSO, and to BLUE TAG MEDIA CEO MIKE LOVE.

Celebrating Birthdays on WEDNESDAY (2/23), TRIPLE TIGER RECORDS Pres. NORBERT NIX, iHEARTMEDIA/SOUTHWEST DIVISION Pres. KEVIN LEGRETT, retired COLEMAN INSIGHTS VP CHRIS ACKERMAN, former WWBB/PROVIDENCE’s TOM CAMPBELL, WFRN/SOUTH BEND PD JAMES CARTER, WBQT/BOSTON's HUSTLE SIMMONS, KTIP/PORTERVILLE-VISALIA OM/PD KENT HOPPER, SOUNDPROOF’s DAVID FOSTER, JOE LARSEN PRODUCTIONS Pres. JOE LARSEN, voiceover pro LISA MANNING, former WSTR/ATLANTA PD RON ROBERTS, TURNING POINT USA’s ALEX CLARK, former KSON/SAN DIEGO’s AMBER RAINEY, WHTS/GRAND RAPIDS’ KEN EVANS, and WMTX-HD2/TAMPA PD MYCHAL MAGUIRE.

« see more Net News