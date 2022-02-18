More $ Than First Reported?

SPOTIFY paid JOE ROGAN double the figure originally reported for his exclusive podcasting deal with the streaming audio service, reports the NEW YORK TIMES, which cites "two people familiar with the details of the transaction who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss it" in pegging the deal at "at least" $200 million for three and a half years "with the possibility of more."

The deal, initially reported to be worth $100 million, gave SPOTIFY a major boost in its bid to become a dominant player in the podcasting field, but also brought with it controversy, including the current storms over ROGAN spreading vaccine and virus misinformation, leading to NEIL YOUNG and other artists pulling their works from SPOTIFY, and a video compiling his frequent use of the "N-word." SPOTIFY has supported ROGAN as an example of its commitment to free speech but has also deleted some episodes and instituted a policy to add content advisories to some other episodes.

« see more Net News