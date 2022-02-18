No Russell Westbrook Mode, Though

His team may not be having a good season, but LEBRON JAMES can take his mind off of the LAKERS' woes with his own curated music playlists on PANDORA. "LEBRON JAMES Mode" is part of UNINTERRUPTED RADIO, the PANDORA channels from JAMES and MAVERICK CARTER's UNINTERRUPTED media company; the special channels launch TODAY and will be available through the end of the NBA playoffs.

Meanwhile, PANDORA parent SIRIUSXM will air “THE UNINTERRUPTED/LEBRON JAMES ALL-STAR WEEKEND TAKEOVER” this weekend on five different channels. JAMES will be heard introducing his musical picks on HIP-HOP NATION starting TODAY at 6p, and on KIRK FRANKLIN'S PRAISE, THE HEAT, SIRIUSXM FLY, and HEART & SOUL on SATURDAY.

