Help For New Podcasters

Helping new podcasters break into the business is the subject of a new Spanish-language podcast from ACAST.

"ANATOMÍA DEL PODCAST," produced by ACAST MEXICO, is a five-episode series hosted by "THE COFFEE" host MAURICIO CABRERA and "UN CAFÉ CON DIANA" host DIANA MARTINEZ, explaining the process of making podcasts from equipment to growth strategies.

