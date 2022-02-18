Williams (Photo: Twitter @ArmenWilliams)

AUDACY Sports KILT-A (SPORTS RADIO 610)/HOUSTON is seeking a new Brand Mgr. as ARMEN WILLIAMS is exiting the station for work outside the radio industry.

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA is reporting that WILLIAMS said that he is leaving to "try something different, outside of media, and make it on my own as a business owner." WILLIAMS joined KILT in 2019 after serving as PD at KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER and WTMM (ESPN RADIO 104.5 THE TEAM)/ALBANY, NY.

And that leaves the station looking for WILLIAMS' replacement. See the job posting, with details about responsibilities and qualifications, by clicking here.

