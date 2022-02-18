Izzy

HUBBARD RADIO Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93-3)/PHOENIX is bringing in IZZY to host a music-intensive morning show, effective MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28th. IZZY moves from LOTUS Rocker KOMP/LAS VEGAS where she anchored B.S. IN THE MORNING.

HUBBARD/PHOENIX VP/Market Manager TRIP REEB said, "At HUBBARD the commitment to talent is paramount. We believe that great broadcasting hinges on great people and IZZY is a wonderful addition to our talent roster.”

"We have been trying to get IZZY into our operation since meeting her at last year’s MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP, noted OM/Brand And Content Director DAVID MOORE. "She is going to be a stellar addition to the already strong talent line-up of Mo in middays, Alt AZ APD Dustin Carlson hosting afternoons and Kacie at night.”

IZZY commented, “I’ve known about HUBBARD RADIO since growing up listening to their CHICAGO radio stations, and have always wanted to be a part of their company. I’m excited for this new start, to do mornings on such a great station, and to join a truly passionate team. I can’t wait to see what our future holds together."

ALT AZ 93-3 has been "Music In The Mornings" for the past few months since it stopped airing THE WOODY SHOW, syndicated by PREMIERE in OCTOBER 2021.

