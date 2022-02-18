Gresham

The syndicated "TOM GRESHAM'S GUN TALK" has been added at STRATTON RADIO BROADCASTING Classic Hits WOKR-A-W238DG/CANANDAIGUA, NY; AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA News-Talk KDGO-A-K252FJ/DURANGO, CO; NRG MEDIA News-Talk KLIN-A-K257FN/LINCOLN, NE; and TRINITY MEDIA News-Talk WLNL-A/HORSEHEADS-ELMIRA-CORNING, NY.

“The continued growth of the show mirrors the spectacular increase in the number of gun owners across the country,” said GRESHAM. “More than ten million people have purchased a first gun over the last two years, and the research shows this group to be fully representative of AMERICA’s demographics. These new owners need and want information on safe gun handling and storage, and we provide that weekly on GUN TALK.”

Find out more from SKIP JOECKEL's TALK SHOWS USA at talkshowsusa.com.

« see more Net News