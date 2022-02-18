Musically Fed to be featured at CRS 2022

MUSICALLY FED will be featured as one of the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022) nonprofits. The organization works with industry members, venues and artists to donate unused backstage meals to organizations that feed the food insecure throughout the U.S.

The nonprofit has had a variety of partners since its launch in 2016, including KENNY CHESNEY, THE ROLLING STONES, FLEETWOOD MAC and ZAC BROWN BAND, MIRANDA LAMBERT, BRANTLEY GILBERT, THE EAGLES, TIM McGRAW/FAITH HILL, LADY A, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, LIVE NATION, the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION and the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC. Its confirmed partners for 2022 are DIERKS BENTLEY, JOJO SIWA, TAME IMPALA, ALT-J/PORTUGAL THE MAN and JUSTIN BIEBER.

“I started MUSICALLY FED in honor of my late husband, who was a proud VIETNAM veteran,” said MUSICALLY FED Founder/Director MARIA BRUNNER. “Because I’ve worked in the music industry for the past 30 years, I decided to see if I could put together a viable program that would re-purpose unused backstage catering from concerts and festivals. We’ve now provided over 400,000 meals to people in need across AMERICA, and our growth has been nothing short of miraculous. In a nation where nearly 40% of the food supply is wasted each year, no man, woman or child should ever go hungry. We look forward to sharing our vision with everyone at CRS and further inspire Country radio and its fans to get involved.”

