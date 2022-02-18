Dua Lipa (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

Several sources, including BILLBOARD, are reporting that DUA LIPA has parted ways with her management firm, TAP MUSIC, and is looking for someone else to help oversee her career. The news comes as the superstar just kicked off her FUTURE NOSTALGIA arena tour in MIAMI on FEBRUARY 9th and is set to continue after two years of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far there has been no report on why the decision was made, but TAP was founded by co-CEOs ED MILLETT and BEN MAWSON, the latter of whom has served as DUA LIPA’s manager. Their roster includes Lana DEL REY, ELLIE GOULDING, CL and NOAH CYRUS, among others, and also includes a record label venture with the UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and a publishing venture with UMPG.

DUA LIPA’s career has catapulted into the stratosphere over the past several years since her breakout single “New Rules” helped pave the way for her best new artist victory at the 2019 GRAMMYS and her single "Levitating" from FUTURE NOSTALGIA was the No. 1 song in the U.S. in 2021.

Click here to read more from BILLBOARD.

