Moore (Photo: Courtesy of ONErpm)

ONErpm has hired former UUNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE Digital Marketing Dir. AMY JACKSON MOORE as its Sr. Product Mgr./Country Music.

MOORE worked for UMG NASHVILLE for 6 1/2 years, where she oversaw a roster of artists including GEORGE STRAIT, KEITH URBAN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, KACEY MUSGRAVES, DIERKS BENTLEY, CHRIS STAPLETON, SAM HUNT, SHANIA TWAIN, LUKE BRYAN, along with some developing acts, until her departure in 2021. MOORE has a heavy background with digital marketing, and has had stints with ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA WORKS, DIGSIN, ECHO/TICKETMASTER ENTERTAINMENT and her own A2Z ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING firm.

“I am very excited to join the ONERPM marketing team and work with their Country artists, and I’m looking forward to being a part of their future success," said MOORE.

“AMY will be a tremendous asset to our marketing team, particularly given her expertise in digital and social marketing, as well as her deep knowledge and experience in Country music,” said ONERPM Head/U.S. Marketing JENNA LoMONACO.

