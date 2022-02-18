Dave Stewart

Radio and Music Industry veteran DAVE STEWART has signed on as the manager of the independent Rock artist RED as of JANUARY 1st, 2022. STEWART told ALL ACCESS that the band has also signed with new agent ERIC POWELL of SOUND TALENT, and just inked a new distribution deal with MRI ENTERTAINMENT.

STEWART said, "The band is wrapping up a 14-date 'RED: The Acoustic Tour' with KEITH WALLEN of BREAKING BENJAMIN this SUNDAY (2/20) in NASHVILLE. They've got a new album written and they'll be recording by MARCH, with a new album released this summer. We'll be out on the road supporting the album this summer."

STEWART spent over 25 years programming and on-air at stations including WARQ & WMFX/COLUMBIA, SC, WSHE & WPLL/MIAMI, and KKND/KUMX/WNOE/NEW ORLEANS. He left radio in 2016 and started SS PRODUCTIONS, a live event company that created and produced various outdoor music festivals in COLUMBIA, SC and the CHARLESTON MUSIC CONFAB from 2016 - 2020.

