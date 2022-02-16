Now Accepting Applications for 2023 Broadcast Leadership Training

The NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION is now accepting applications for the 2023 BROADCAST LEADERSHIP TRAINING (BLT) Program. The deadline is MAY 31st. The BLT program is designed to prepare senior-level broadcast executives to advance as group executives or station owners. Women and people of color are encouraged to apply.

The program, now in its 23rd year, is an MBA-style program that teaches the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and operating radio and television stations. As the foremost executive training initiative for the broadcast industry, the 10-month program prepares aspiring broadcast station owners and executives with the working knowledge to further their careers.

The BLT Program consists of weekend sessions, held in-person at the NAB headquarters in WASHINGTON, D.C. The starting session will be held in SEPTEMBER 2022. Click here to apply.

For 2023 sponsorship and speaking opportunities, please contact TIM DOTSON, Sr. Dir. of Development at the NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION

