NASHVILLE industry veteran JACKIE PROFFIT has a new job in the UNITED SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS (USO)'s Global Entertainment Partnerships department. PROFFIT previously spent 17 1/2 years working for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization of ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPTIAL, most recently in the role of Liaison, Radio and Music Development, before segueing to nonprofit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE, where she was Mgr. of Advocacy & Insurance.

Prior to joining ST. JUDE in 2002, PROFFIT held positions in Promotion/Marketing at DREAMWORKS RECORDS and ARISTA RECORDS NASHVILLE, and booked celebrity talent for WESTWOOD ONE’s nationally syndicated radio shows. She was also an on-air entertainment update contributor at KPLX/DALLAS.

She shared the new job news on FACEBOOK, writing, "I've been very fortunate to work for some wonderful missions in my life. And now, as of a few weeks ago, I'm working for the USO in the Global Entertainment Partnerships department. I couldn't be more thrilled! I haven't visited any bases yet, but I have seen video testimonies of what the USO means to our country's military personnel. My heart grows larger and I am overwhelmed with emotion every time I see one of those videos!"

