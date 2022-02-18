Lineup Finalized

Country consulting firm ALBRIGHT & O’MALLEY & BRENNER (A&O&B) has released the finalized agenda for its annual “Pre-CRS" half-day seminar. BMLG RECORDS artist LACI KAYE BOOTH will kick things off on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL with an 8:30a performance, with the 2022 Roadmap perceptual study results to be presented by the firm's MIKE O’MALLEY, BECKY BRENNER and KENNY JAY closing the morning at 11:15.

In between, there will be a presentation from FUTURI’s DANIEL ANSTANDIG on the next generation of Country listeners, and panels on TIKTOK and sponsorship integration. The A&O&B Pre-CRS seminar is free, open to all clients and music industry professionals, as well as to broadcasters in non-competitive situations. You can RSVP to BRENNER here or JAY here.

This is the 28th year the consulting firm has conducted a pre-CRS event, and the 16th year for its perceptual study.

« see more Net News