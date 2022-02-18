ACM makes six new hires

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC has expanded its team across several departments, hiring LORI KRAFT as Dir./Brand & Creative Design, STEVE MEKLER as Dir./Brand Marketing & Partnerships, JENNIFER DAVIS as Mgr./Events, REBECCA FISHER as Mgr./Strategic Partnerships, KRISTAN PRIDGEN as Executive Asst. to CEO DAMON WHITESIDE and, as previously reported, JESSE KNUTSON as Mgr./Publicity & Media Relations (NET NEWS 2/2).

KRAFT most recently served as a freelance art director for clients including RYMAN HOSPITALITY and BIG MACHINE MUSIC, and several other creative agencies. Her design background includes US WEEKLY, FIELD & STREAM, BETTER HOMES & GARDENS and other national magazine brands. She will report to VP/Marketing and Digital Strategy & Engagement RORY LEVINE. Congratulate KRAFT here.

MEKLER joins after recently serving as Sr. Digital Mgr. for over three years at THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE. During his time there, he founded and served as Creative Dir. at STOVE CREATIVE. His experience also includes stints with L3 ENTERTAINMENT and BBR MUSIC GROUP. He will also report to LEVINE. Congratulate MEKLER here.

DAVIS most recently led VIP and fan experience events for FIRSTBANK AMPITHEATER's inaugural concert season in FRANKLIN, TN. She has a variety of experience in the events industry, including working for BUCKLEY HALL EVENTS, where she planned non-profit and corporate galas in NEW YORK CITY, and then moved to the venue side of the industry on the special events team at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN (MSG) and other MSG venues including RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL, BEACON THEATRE, HULU THEATER at MSG, CHICAGO THEATRE and MSG ARENA. DAVIS will report to Dir./Events LANNI (GAGNON) NIGGLI. Congratulate her here.

FISHER joins the ACADEMY from production company TAILLIGHT in NASHVILLE, where she has been since 2017. During her time at TAILLIGHT, she produced the one-hour ACM PARTY FOR A CAUSE music countdown to the ACM AWARDS on FACEBOOK LIVE. She has also worked with WORKDAY and EXPERIAN to manage client relations and customer marketing. FISHER will report to VP/Strategic Partnerships JEN HEATON. Congratulate her here.

KNUTSON, an EMMY Award-winning journalist, joins the ACADEMY with experience in both producing and reporting roles for television stations in LOS ANGELES, SEATTLE, HARRISBURG, PA, and, most recently, NASHVILLE's WTVF (NEWS CHANNEL 5). He covered numerous ACM events during his time at WTVF. He will report to Dir./Communications, Media Relations & Radio MELISSA MOLDOVAN. Congratulate him here.

PRIDGEN joins the ACADEMY after a 12-year stint at talent booking agency WILLIAM MORRIS ENDEAVOR, where she served numerous roles. She has also worked for CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP, the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, CMT and SPECTRA PRESENTS. She reports directly to WHITSIDE. Congratulate PRIDGEN here.

“With the ACM AWARDS just weeks away, there couldn’t be a better time to continue expanding our team with the additions of LORI, STEVE, JENNIFER, BECCA, JESSE and KRISTAN,” said WHITESIDE. “Every new member of our team is already making an impact and bringing a unique set of skills to the ACADEMY. Their passion and enthusiasm will no doubt help the ACADEMY reach new levels of success for our members and the Country music community as a whole.”





