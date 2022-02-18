Celebrating 2-22-22

RESULTS RADIO's Classic Hits KCCL (101.5 K HITS)/SACRAMENTO, CA, will celebrate TWOS-DAY, 2-22-22, TOMORROW. Starting at 6a (PT), the station will only play songs that peaked at #2 on the BILLBOARD HOT 100.

Brand Manager RICO GARCIA said, "I have to give a shout out to our sales team who went out and found an appropriate sponsor for such a celebration. Check out the promo here."

