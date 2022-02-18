Allen Jones

ALLEN JONES has been named PD for NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KFNW (LIFE 97.9)/Fargo, ND.



JONES was promoted from Mornings to PD, replacing JARRETT STEVENS, who was named Station Manager (NET NEWS 2/1).



"It has been a joy to watch ALLEN grow in his talents since joining us at LIFE 97.9.” said STEVENS. “His energy and passion to connect people with JESUS is inspiring. I’m excited to have ALLEN lead our programming team in FARGO-MOOREHEAD.”



JONES shared, “I would just like to say how excited and honored I am to become the new PD of LIFE 97.9. I cannot wait to roll up my sleeves and jump right in with JARRETT and the rest of the amazing team in FARGO.”

