Condolences

Condolences to the family and friends of musician and songwriter SCOTTY WRAY, longtime guitarist in MIRANDA LAMBERT's band and brother of Country artist COLLIN RAYE, who died on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18th. RAYE told syndicated radio host BOBBY BONES in 2020 that his brother had been battling heart problems.

Among the songs he co-authored that were album cuts for LAMBERT were "Easy Living," "I Wanna Die," I've Got Wheels" and "Gravity Is A Bitch." Among his many cuts with RAYE were "Scars," "Ghost Story," and several songs the brothers wrote together.

LAMBERT paid tribute on social media over the weekend, writing, "I lost one of my most treasured friends, band mates and road family members, SCOTTY WRAY. We met in 2001 in GREENVILLE, TX. I was 17. That was the beginning of our journey together. We went through so much life together on and off the stage. We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together. He was one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known, and I’m so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world for over 20 years. He was the one I could count on. Always. No matter what. If he was there on my right side, I felt like I could take on the world. SCOTTY WRAY was family to me. and I’ll never sing a note without him because I know he is there with me. He always has been. I love you my sweet Bud WRAY. Heaven is lucky cause that honky-tonk band up there just gained another guitar pickin' angel. Rest easy my love."

Heavy heart post💔. Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, band mates and road family members, Scotty Wray. We met in 2001 in Greenville Texas. I was 17 . That was the beginning of our journey together. We went through so much life together on and off the stage. pic.twitter.com/zW12FgoOlT — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) February 19, 2022





« see more Net News