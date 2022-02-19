Harding (Photo: Fred Hayes)

In his new memoir, PARTY LIKE A ROCKSTAR: THE CRAZY, COINCIDENTAL, HARD-LUCK, AND HARMONIOUS LIFE OF A SONGWRITER, hit Country songwriter J.T. HARDING shares his colorful past and the stories behind many of his hits, and uses the last part of the book to offer instructional and inspiring guidance for aspiring songwriters. It is set for release TOMORROW (2/22) from publishing company TWELVE BOOKS (NET NEWS 12/15/21).

The DETROIT native is the son of the late radio veteran and EMMY-winning television and film actor JAY THOMAS, the former morning host at Top 40 KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES and later a host on SIRIUSXM’s COMEDY GREATS and HOWARD STERN channels. Raised by an adoptive family, HARDING first met THOMAS as a young adult, and the two later grew close, all of which he details in the book, including the time HARDING badly embarrassed THOMAS in front of DAVID LETTERMAN.

HARDING has penned such hits as KEITH URBAN’s “Somewhere In My Car,” KENNY CHESNEY’s “Somewhere With You" and UNCLE KRACKER’s “Smile." Other cuts include CHESNEY’s “Bar At The End Of The World,” DIERKS BENTLEY and ELLE KING’s “Different For Girls” and JAKE OWEN’s “Alone With You.” In the following ALL ACCESS exclusive excerpt from a chapter titled “Songwriting Is My Love Language,” HARDING colorfully describes the process of writing BLAKE SHELTON’s “Sangria,” and drops news about the superstar artist who recorded it first.

Great ideas equal great songs was a text my publisher RUSTY GASTON sent me that I’ve never erased from my phone. When my friend and fellow writer JOSH OSBORNE came up with the title “Sangria” for a new song, I knew it was great.

I loved it from the moment he said it. NEW YORK CITY is the sexy pierced belly button on the body of AMERICA, and I visit often. In the summertime in LITTLE ITALY, all the cool sidewalk cafés have chalkboard menus advertising homemade pasta dishes and fresh cannoli, and sangria is always on them. Beautiful girls sit outside, GUCCI bags at their feet, sipping sangria in the sun reﬂecting off skyscraper windows. It’s like living in a movie when I’m there. “Sangria” immediately struck a chord with me as an eye- catching title. JOSH said, “What if it was about a person who came over, drank all your sangria, and you tasted it on their lips?”

TREVOR ROSEN of the band OLD DOMINION wrote it with us. He and JOSH thought out loud, “What if it had a vibe like ‘Wicked Game’ by CHRIS ISAAK?” “Wicked Game” is a sexy, mysterious song. The guitar notes bend and echo like a train passing in the night. ISAAK sings in a low ELVIS PRESLEY voice as if he’s whispering in someone’s ear. TREVOR came up with the sexy guitar riff that starts our song.

We all wrote the lyrics together. What JOSH and TREVOR were picturing I don’t know exactly, but I was thinking of an abandoned motel in MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, I have driven by countless times.

The weather-beaten motel is right on the beach on the PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY. You can see curtains blowing in the windows. You can see the shell of an old tiki bar. I imagine in its heyday it was the kind of place where you could fall madly in bed with someone.

That’s where that “You’re crashing into me like waves on the coast” lyric comes from. The forgotten motel I can still picture so clearly.

We knew we needed a bridge for the song. Now, what I like to do in a bridge is re-explain the title in a way the listener hasn’t heard yet, to give them more information about the story. Easier said than done, because the verses and chorus already had a lot of lyrics about sangria.

Sitting under his gold record for KACEY MUSGRAVES’ “Merry Go ’Round,” JOSH asked the room, “Where is sangria from?”

Conﬁdently, I replied, “It’s a drink from ITALY.” I knew that because I’m a smart guy who travels a lot, obviously.

JOSH did a quick GOOGLE search on his phone and looked at me. “Actually, it’s from SPAIN.” And that’s how we came up with the lyric, “Only thing I wanna do tonight is drink you like a Spanish wine”— explaining the title with words we had not yet used in the song. PEARL JAM do this in the bridge to “Jeremy”: “Try to erase this from the blackboard”— new lyrics about how Jeremy spoke in class today.

Little-known fact: KENNY CHESNEY recorded “Sangria” before BLAKE SHELTON did. For whatever reason, KENNY decided it wasn’t right for his new album. We were all bummed when he didn’t release it, of course, but I never questioned it.

CHESNEY is a superstar, and that doesn’t happen by accident. He knows what he needs for his albums — he’s the guy standing in front of eighty thousand people every night, after all. He knows how to make the right decisions for himself.

Thankfully, ROBERT CARLTON, JOSH’s publisher, got the song to BLAKE SHELTON’s producer, SCOTT HENDRICKS. Funnily enough, a memo was going out all over NASHVILLE to all the songwriters. In big block letters it read: BLAKE IS NOT RECORDING DRINKING SONGS. He had done enough of those, apparently.

But the line “Your lips taste like sangria” kept getting stuck in the head of SCOTT HENDRICKS, BLAKE’s producer, so he sent it to BLAKE, who recorded it. I can’t say it enough — write your own story and write it from the heart. Special songs ﬁnd their way to the radio.

Excerpted from PARTY LIKE A ROCKSTAR: THE CRAZY, COINCIDENTAL, HARD-LUCK, AND HARMONIOUS LIFE OF A SONGWRITER ©2022 J.T. HARDING and reprinted by permission from TWELVE BOOKS/HACHETTE BOOK GROUP

