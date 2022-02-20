2022 Beijing Olympics: Copyright Infringement.

Team USA figure skaters ALEXA KNIERIM and BRANDON FRAZIER were sued by the band HEAVY YOUNG HEATHENS after the figure skating duo used their version of “House Of The Rising Sun” during the just-concluded WINTER OLYMPICS in BEIJING, according to a report in YAHOO SPORTS.

The group, which consists of ROBERT and ARON MARDEROSIAN, filed a lawsuit against the figure skaters along with NBC and U.S. FIGURE SKATING last week for the use of the song during their short program routine.

The brothers claimed in the lawsuit that they weren’t contacted ahead of time by anybody — including NBC, USA NETWORK and PEACOCK — about using the song for their short program.

"These violations cause great harm to the value of (the MARDEROSIANS') command for such a well-known piece of their recording catalog, and insults the integrity of their professional reputation. While KNIERIM/FRAZIER, USFS, NBC, USA, PEACOCK are all profiting from the revenue the 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS generate, (the MARDEROSIANS) have been and continue to be deprived of what their creation 'House of the Rising Sun' earns them per license," the lawsuit said.

KNIERIM and FRAZIER finished just one tenth of a point ahead of TEAM USA pair ASHLEY CAIN-GRIBBLE and TIMOTHY LeDUC. CHINA’s WENJING SU and CONG HAN set a short program record in winning the GOLD.

