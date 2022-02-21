Ozyesilpinar (Photo: LinkedIn)

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has promoted GÜLCE ÖZYEŞILPINAR into an expanded role, combining her existing responsibilities as GM of WARNER MUSIC TURKEY, with the newly created position of VP/Marketing, EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN. In her new, expanded role, ÖZYEŞILPINAR takes on responsibility for marketing across CYPRUS, GREECE and ISRAEL. She will continue to be based in ISTANBUL and report directly to WARNER MUSIC GROUP Pres./Emerging Markets ALFONSO PEREZ-SOTO.

ÖZYEŞILPINAR has served as GM of WARNER MUSIC TURKEY since 2020.

ÖZYEŞILPINAR commented, "Unifying a new region and taking on new responsibilities across the Eastern Mediterranean is a real privilege and full of opportunity. These countries have unique voices and potential, there’s so much untapped talent to be discovered across our Emerging Markets network and this elevated role will enable me to take on this new challenge. We are proud to turn our ISTANBUL office to a headquarter of this region with unique legacy, we’ll take this opportunity empower our artists and grow the market."

PEREZ-SOTO added, "It’s with great pleasure that we can announce this well-deserved promotion for GÜLCE. She’s done a first-class job in breaking both our international artists locally and local acts internationally. In her expanded role, she’ll be utilising her marketing expertise to unify our marketing strategies and provide scale and integration in these untapped markets. I can’t wait to see what she achieves across our new Eastern Mediterranean network."

