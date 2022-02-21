Folger

A trip to JOEL FOLGER's FACEBOOK page will offer the details on a Celebration Of Life for JOEL set for SATURDAY, MARCH 5th, 10a-1p at one of JOEL's favorite local restaurants, LA HACIENDA, 5250 William D Tate Ave, COLLEYVILLE, TX 76034-5927. The event is casual and free. Please RSVP by MARCH 1st.

We lost JOEL to a heart attack (NET NEWS 2/18). You can see all of the details on his Celebration Of Life, right here.

