FAMILY LIFE RADIO, INC. Contemporary Christian FAMILY LIFE RADIO (FLR) has hired JESSICA TOUSSAINT as Development Manager. She'll be overseeing donor communications, strategy, initiatives and fundraising.



TOUSSAINT was most recently the Program Coordinator of Students and Diversity at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LONG ISLAND SCHOOL OF MEDICINE. She previously served in various development roles at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE HEALTH.



FLR Dir./Marketing TAYLOR ANDERSON shared, “We are looking forward to having JESSICA on our team! Her creativity and experience will further elevate our donor development efforts, making for an even better experience for our donors. Additionally, her passion to use her faith to motivate and help others will help FAMILY LIFE RADIO and INTENTIONAL LIVING to better connect with our listeners."



TOUSSAINT said, “Media has the capacity and capability to influence. As a Christian, we all have a role to play in conveying good news to the world. FAMILY LIFE RADIO and INTENTIONAL LIVING lead this well. I am excited at the opportunity to add value and lend my gifts to a ministry that is creating Kingdom impact.”



Her first day is MONDAY (2/21).

